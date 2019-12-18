Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Systems Software Industry Detected in Shares of Oracle Corp (ORCL, RHT, VMW, MSFT, PRGS)

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Oracle Corp ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 12.6%. Red Hat Inc is next with a projected earnings growth of 14.9%. Vmware Inc-Cl A ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 15.9%.

Microsoft Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 23.9%, and Progress Softwar rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 26.5%.

