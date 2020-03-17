Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Pharmaceuticals Industry Detected in Shares of Amphastar Pharma (AMPH, MRK, PRGO, LCI, PFE)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Amphastar Pharma ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 1.3%. Following is Merck & Co with a projected earnings growth of 6.4%. Perrigo Co Plc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 6.9%.

Lannett Co Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 9.8%, and Pfizer Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 11.2%.

