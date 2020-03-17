Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Bemis Co (BMS, SON, AVY, PKG, GPK)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Bemis Co ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 17.3%. Sonoco Products is next with a projected earnings growth of 17.5%. Avery Dennison ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 20.1%.

Packaging Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 31.7%, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 37.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Graphic Packagin and will alert subscribers who have GPK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.