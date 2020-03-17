Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Multi-Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE, VVC, BKH, DTE, ED)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Sempra Energy ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.4%. Following is Vectren Corp with a projected earnings growth of 0.5%. Black Hills Corp ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.5%.

Dte Energy Co follows with a projected earnings growth of 3.5%, and Cons Edison Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 3.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dte Energy Co on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $130.68. Since that call, shares of Dte Energy Co have fallen 26.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.