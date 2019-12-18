Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Managed Health Care Industry Detected in Shares of Triple-S Mgmt-B (GTS, MGLN, HUM, WCG, UNH)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Triple-S Mgmt-B ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.5%. Following is Magellan Health with a projected earnings growth of 5.9%. Humana Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 19.1%.

Wellcare Health follows with a projected earnings growth of 20.4%, and Unitedhealth Grp rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 25.4%.

