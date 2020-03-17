Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Qiagen Nv (QGEN, WAT, CRL, A, BRKR)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.
Qiagen Nv ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 5.4%. Following is Waters Corp with a projected earnings growth of 9.8%. Charles River La ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 10.1%.
Agilent Tech Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 13.3%, and Bruker Corp rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 14.5%.
