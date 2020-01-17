Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Lincoln Natl Crp (LNC, AEL, PFG, FFG, PRU)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Lincoln Natl Crp ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 8.3%. Amer Equity Invt is next with a projected earnings growth of 9.2%. Principal Finl ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 12.7%.

Fbl Finl Group-A follows with a projected earnings growth of 14.6%, and Prudentl Finl rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 15.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Prudentl Finl on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $85.80. Since that recommendation, shares of Prudentl Finl have risen 9.9%. We continue to monitor Prudentl Finl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.