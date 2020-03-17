Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Industrial Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Briggs & Strattn (BGG, CLC, LDL, NNBR, B)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Briggs & Strattn ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.2%. Following is Clarcor Inc with a projected earnings growth of 0.6%. Lydall Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 3.9%.

Nn Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 4.8%, and Barnes Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 7.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Barnes Group Inc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $59.08. Since that call, shares of Barnes Group Inc have fallen 32.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.