Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry Detected in Shares of Kelly Services-A (KELYA, ASGN, KFY, TBI, MAN)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Kelly Services-A ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 1.8%. On Assignment is next with a projected earnings growth of 12.8%. Korn/Ferry Intl ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 17.3%.

Trueblue Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 24.9%, and Manpowergroup In rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 27.1%.

