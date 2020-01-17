Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry Detected in Shares of Marketaxess (MKTX, FDS, ICE, NDAQ, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Marketaxess ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 6.2%. Factset Research is next with a projected earnings growth of 16.1%. Intercontinental ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 19.1%.

Nasdaq Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 19.5%, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 28.0%.

