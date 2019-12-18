Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Diversified Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, USB, C, JPM, BAC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Wells Fargo & Co ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 12.9%. Following is Us Bancorp with a projected earnings growth of 18.4%. Citigroup Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 22.9%.

Jpmorgan Chase follows with a projected earnings growth of 29.4%, and Bank Of America rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 36.9%.

