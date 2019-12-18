Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Commercial Printing Industry Detected in Shares of Multi-Color Corp (LABL, BRC, DLX, INWK, QUAD)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Multi-Color Corp ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 2.2%. Brady Corp - A is next with a projected earnings growth of 2.9%. Deluxe Corp ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 8.5%.

Innerworkings In follows with a projected earnings growth of 40.7%, and Quad Graphics In rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 44.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Quad Graphics In on October 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $5.54. Since that call, shares of Quad Graphics In have fallen 22.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.