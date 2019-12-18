Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Application Software Industry Detected in Shares of Synopsys Inc (SNPS, AZPN, ZIXI, NUAN, CTXS)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Synopsys Inc ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 1.1%. Following is Aspen Technology with a projected earnings growth of 1.8%. Zix Corp ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 5.9%.

Nuance Communica follows with a projected earnings growth of 6.9%, and Citrix Systems rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 8.8%.

