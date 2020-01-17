Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry Detected in Shares of United Parcel-B (UPS, AAWW, FDX, EXPD, HUBG)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

United Parcel-B ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 20.5%. Following is Atlas Air Worldw with a projected earnings growth of 22.5%. Fedex Corp ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 23.7%.

Expeditors Intl follows with a projected earnings growth of 25.7%, and Hub Group-A rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 27.3%.

