Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Detected in Shares of United Tech Corp (UTX, DCO, TDY, GD, AVAV)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

United Tech Corp ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 7.3%. Following is Ducommun Inc with a projected earnings growth of 10.5%. Teledyne Tech ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 11.7%.

General Dynamics follows with a projected earnings growth of 12.4%, and Aerovironment In rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 12.6%.

