Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry Detected in Shares of Eastman Kodak Co (KODK, DBD, HPQ, NCR, AVID)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Eastman Kodak Co ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.09. Diebold Nixdorf is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.18. Hp Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.64.

Ncr Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.64, and Avid Technology rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.84.

