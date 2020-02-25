Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Retail REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Washington Prime (WPG, PEI, CDR, SKT, WSR)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Washington Prime ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.69. Penn Reit is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.71. Cedar Realty Tru ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.64.

Tanger Factory follows with a a price to sales ratio of 2.40, and Whitestone Rei rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 3.88.

