Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Restaurants Industry Detected in Shares of Carrols Restaura (TAST, RT, BH, LUB, PBPB)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Carrols Restaura ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.16. Following is Ruby Tuesday Inc with a a price to sales ratio of 0.16. Biglari Holdings ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.17.

Luby'S Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.22, and Potbelly Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.33.

