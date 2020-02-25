Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Real Estate Services Industry Detected in Shares of Realogy Holdings (RLGY, ASPS, JLL, MMI, RMAX)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Realogy Holdings ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.28. Following is Altisource Port with a a price to sales ratio of 0.37. Jones Lang Lasal ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.70.

Marcus & Millich follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.92, and Re/Max Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.87.

