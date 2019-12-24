Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Railroads Industry Detected in Shares of Genesee & Wyomin (GWR, NSC, CSX, KSU, UNP)

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Genesee & Wyomin ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 3.03. Norfolk Southern is next with a a price to sales ratio of 5.20. Csx Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 5.75.

Kansas City Sout follows with a a price to sales ratio of 6.12, and Union Pac Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 6.57.

