Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Paper Products Industry Detected in Shares of Clearwater (CLW, GLT, UFS, SWM, NP)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Clearwater ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.22. Glatfelter is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.47. Domtar Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.47.

Schweitzer-Maudu follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.12, and Neenah Paper Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.12.

