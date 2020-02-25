Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Office Services & Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Essendant Inc (ESND, PBI, ACCO, ACU, SCS)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Essendant Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.09. Following is Pitney Bowes Inc with a a price to sales ratio of 0.19. Acco Brands Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.48.

Acme United Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.57, and Steelcase Inc-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.70.

