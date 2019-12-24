Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Multi-Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Centerpoint Ener (CNP, MDU, DTE, NI, UTL)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Centerpoint Ener ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.15. Following is Mdu Res Group with a a price to sales ratio of 1.29. Dte Energy Co ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.76.

Nisource Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.83, and Unitil Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.09.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dte Energy Co on December 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $125.18. Since that recommendation, shares of Dte Energy Co have risen 3.7%. We continue to monitor Dte Energy Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.