Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Multi-Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Centerpoint Ener (CNP, MDU, DTE, NI, UTL)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Centerpoint Ener ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.12. Following is Mdu Res Group with a a price to sales ratio of 1.29. Dte Energy Co ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.81.

Nisource Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.93, and Unitil Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.12.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nisource Inc on December 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.56. Since that recommendation, shares of Nisource Inc have risen 5.9%. We continue to monitor Nisource Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.