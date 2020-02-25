Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Insurance Brokers Industry Detected in Shares of Arthur J Gallagh (AJG, MMC, AON, BRO, EHTH)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Arthur J Gallagh ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 2.92. Marsh & Mclennan is next with a a price to sales ratio of 3.99. Aon Plc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 5.29.

Brown & Brown follows with a a price to sales ratio of 6.79, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 17.25.

