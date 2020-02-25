Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Ashford Hospital (AHT, HT, FCH, RLJ, XHR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Ashford Hospital ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.17. Hersha Hospital is next with a a price to sales ratio of 1.14. Felcor Lodging ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.21.

Rlj Lodging Trus follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.57, and Xenia Hotels & R rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.00.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Felcor Lodging and will alert subscribers who have FCH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.