Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Pier 1 Imports (PIR, BBBY, HVT, AAN, WSM)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Pier 1 Imports ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.16. Following is Bed Bath &Beyond with a a price to sales ratio of 0.18. Haverty Furnitur ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.53.

Aaron'S Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.23, and Williams-Sonoma rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.24.

