Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Bed Bath &Beyond (BBBY, HVT, AAN, WSM, RH)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Bed Bath &Beyond ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.14. Haverty Furnitur is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.45. Aaron'S Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.83.

Williams-Sonoma follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.14, and Rh rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.34.

