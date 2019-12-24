Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of New Home Co Inc/ (NWHM, BZH, WLH, TMHC, CCS)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

New Home Co Inc/ ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.13. Beazer Homes Usa is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.23. William Lyon-A ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morriso-A follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.42, and Century Communit rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.45.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Century Communit on October 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $30.61. Since that call, shares of Century Communit have fallen 9.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.