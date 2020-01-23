Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Home Furnishings Industry Detected in Shares of Flexsteel Inds (FLXS, BSET, HOFT, ETH, LZB)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Flexsteel Inds ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.32. Following is Bassett Furn with a a price to sales ratio of 0.39. Hooker Furniture ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.48.

Ethan Allen follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.65, and La-Z-Boy Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.00.

