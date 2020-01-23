Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Health Care Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Invacare Corp (IVC, ARAY, IRIX, ANGO, OFIX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Invacare Corp ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.29. Accuray Inc is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.82. Iridex Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.96.

Angiodynamics In follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.60, and Orthofix Intl rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.90.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Invacare Corp on August 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $5.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Invacare Corp have risen 45.8%. We continue to monitor Invacare Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.