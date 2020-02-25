Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Health Care Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Owens & Minor (OMI, ABC, CAH, MCK, PDCO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Owens & Minor ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.05. Following is Amerisourceberge with a a price to sales ratio of 0.13. Cardinal Health ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.14.

Mckesson Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.17, and Patterson Cos rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.37.

