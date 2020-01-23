Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Food Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Smart & Final St (SFS, IMKTA, VLGEA, KR, NGVC)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Smart & Final St ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.10. Ingles Markets-A is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.18. Village Super -A ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.20.

Kroger Co follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.21, and Natural Grocers rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.28.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Natural Grocers and will alert subscribers who have NGVC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.