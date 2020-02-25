Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of China Green Agriculture Inc (CGA, UAN, MOS, AVD, CF)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

China Green Agriculture Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.03. CVR Partners LP is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.87. Mosaic Co/The ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.90.

Amer Vanguard follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.25, and Cf Industries Ho rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.24.

