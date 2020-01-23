Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry Detected in Shares of Sanmina Corp (SANM, JBL, KE, TTMI, BHE)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Sanmina Corp ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.35. Following is Jabil Inc with a a price to sales ratio of 0.37. Kimball Electron ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.44.

Ttm Technologies follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.58, and Benchmark Electr rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.73.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Benchmark Electr on June 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.88. Since that recommendation, shares of Benchmark Electr have risen 47.5%. We continue to monitor Benchmark Electr for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.