Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry Detected in Shares of Daktronics Inc (DAKT, FIT, MTSC, ITRI, VPG)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Daktronics Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.43. Fitbit Inc - A is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.96. Mts Systems Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.08.

Itron Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.47, and Vishay Preci rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.48.

