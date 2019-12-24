Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Education Services Industry Detected in Shares of Houghton Mifflin (HMHC, UTI, LRN, GHC, APEI)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Houghton Mifflin ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.54. Following is Universal Technical Institute Inc with a a price to sales ratio of 0.56. K12 Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.88.

Graham Holding-B follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.33, and American Public rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.50.

