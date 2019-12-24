Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Diversified REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Colony Capital-A (CLNY, STAR, ALEX, ESRT, AHH)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Colony Capital-A ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.94. Istar Inc is next with a a price to sales ratio of 1.04. Alexander & Bald ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 2.84.

Empire State Rea follows with a a price to sales ratio of 3.07, and Armada Hoffler P rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 3.64.

