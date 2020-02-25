Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry Detected in Shares of Moneygram Intern (MGI, SRT, TVPT, SYKE, CATM)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Moneygram Intern ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.10. Startek, Inc. is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.43. Travelport World ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.79.

Sykes Enterprise follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.90, and Cardtronics Pl-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.18.

