Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry Detected in Shares of Us Concrete Inc (USCR, SUM, EXP, USLM, MLM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Us Concrete Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.46. Summit Materia-A is next with a a price to sales ratio of 1.27. Eagle Materials ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 3.26.

Us Lime & Minera follows with a a price to sales ratio of 3.63, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 4.25.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Summit Materia-A on June 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Summit Materia-A have risen 27.9%. We continue to monitor Summit Materia-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.