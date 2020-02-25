Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry Detected in Shares of Us Concrete Inc (USCR, SUM, EXP, USLM, MLM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Us Concrete Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.43. Following is Summit Materia-A with a a price to sales ratio of 1.24. Eagle Materials ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 3.09.

Us Lime & Minera follows with a a price to sales ratio of 3.28, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 4.00.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Us Lime & Minera and will alert subscribers who have USLM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.