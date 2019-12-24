Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Commodity Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Trinseo Sa (TSE, OLN, KOP, TREC, TG)

Below are the three companies in the Commodity Chemicals industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Trinseo Sa ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.36. Following is Olin Corp with a a price to sales ratio of 0.45. Koppers Holdings ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.53.

Trecora Resource follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.65, and Tredegar Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.68.

