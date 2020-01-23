Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Automotive Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Sonic Automoti-A (SAH, GPI, PAG, AN, ABG)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Sonic Automoti-A ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.13. Group 1 Automoti is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.18. Penske Automotiv ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.19.

Autonation Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.20, and Asbury Auto Grp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.32.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Asbury Auto Grp on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $107.65. Since that call, shares of Asbury Auto Grp have fallen 4.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.