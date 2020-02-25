Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Superior Inds (SUP, TEN, HZN, CPS, AXL)
Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Superior Inds ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.05. Following is Tenneco Inc with a a price to sales ratio of 0.05. Horizon Global ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.10.
Cooper-Standard follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.10, and Amer Axle & Mfg rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.12.
