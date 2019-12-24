Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Bunge Ltd (BG, FDP, ADM, INGR, DAR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Bunge Ltd ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.18. Following is Fresh Del Monte with a a price to sales ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.42.

Ingredion Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.13, and Darling Ingredie rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.25.

