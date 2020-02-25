Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Detected in Shares of Engility Holding (EGL, SIF, TGI, SPA, VEC)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Engility Holding ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.04. SIFCO Industries Inc. is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.22. Triumph Group ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.35.

Sparton Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.48, and Vectrus Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.54.

