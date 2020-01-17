Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Water Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Cons Water Co-Or (CWCO, ARTNA, CTWS, SJW, CWT)

Below are the three companies in the Water Utilities industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Cons Water Co-Or ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.62. Artesian Res-A is next with a a price to book ratio of 2.31. Conn Water Svc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.92.

Sjw Group follows with a a price to book ratio of 3.18, and Calif Water Srvc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.55.

