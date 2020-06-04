Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Usa Truck Inc (USAK, CVTI, R, ARCB, RRTS)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Usa Truck Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.38. Following is Covenant Trans-A with a a price to book ratio of 0.40. Ryder System Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.43.

Arcbest Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.64, and Roadrunner Trans rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.76.

