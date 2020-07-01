MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Covenant Trans-A (CVTI, USAK, R, ARCB, HTZ)

Written on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 12:47am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Covenant Trans-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.76. Following is Usa Truck Inc with a a price to book ratio of 0.91. Ryder System Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.00.

Arcbest Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.05, and Hertz Global Hol rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.18.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Covenant Trans-A and will alert subscribers who have CVTI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest price to book ratio covenant trans-a usa truck inc ryder system inc arcbest corp hertz global hol

Ticker(s): CVTI USAK R ARCB HTZ

Contact Amy Schwartz