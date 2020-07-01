Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Covenant Trans-A (CVTI, USAK, R, ARCB, HTZ)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Covenant Trans-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.76. Following is Usa Truck Inc with a a price to book ratio of 0.91. Ryder System Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.00.

Arcbest Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.05, and Hertz Global Hol rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.18.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Covenant Trans-A and will alert subscribers who have CVTI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.