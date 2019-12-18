Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Technology Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Avnet Inc (AVT, SCSC, ARW, TECD, AXE)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Avnet Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.03. Following is Scansource Inc with a a price to book ratio of 1.12. Arrow Electronic ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.45.

Tech Data Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.87, and Anixter Intl Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.01.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Anixter Intl Inc on September 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $62.50. Since that recommendation, shares of Anixter Intl Inc have risen 41.7%. We continue to monitor Anixter Intl Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.